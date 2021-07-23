61 more Covid-19 related deaths reported in Zim

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE nation’s Covid-19 related deaths continue to increase after the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that 61 more deaths and 2 301 new cases were recorded on Thursday.

According to statistics from the Ministry, as of Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 2 870 while the national recovery rate stands at 66 percent.

“2 301 new cases (all local) and 61 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, seven day rolling average for new cases falls to2 078 today (Thursday) from 2 105. There has been an increase in cases over the last seven days with the highest peak of 2 301 new cases reported today (Thursday).

“2 096 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 66 percent and active cases go up to 28 828. As of July 22, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 93 421 confirmed cases, 61 723 recoveries and 2 870 deaths,” reads the statement.

In terms of vaccinations, the Ministry reported that as of Thursday 59 872 people received their first dose bringing the cumulative number to 1 352 514 while 7 757 received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose to 664 587.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Manicaland with 22 deaths and Harare with 10 deaths recorded.

Mashonaland East had the highest number of 945 new cases followed by Masvingo with 313 new cases and Harare with 307 cases.

“As of July 21, 2021 at 3PM, there were 882 people were hospitalised with 112 new admissions, of which 30 were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 526 had mild to moderate symptoms. 71 patients had severe symptoms while 161 were asymptomatic,” reads the update.