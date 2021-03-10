Afghanistan dominate opening day of second Test against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean fielders celebrate a wicket against Aghanistan on the opening day of the second Test

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFGHANISTAN dominated proceedings with some solid batting on the opening day of the second cricket Test against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The Asians, who won the toss and chose to bat first were 307/3 in 90 overs at the close of play on day one of the second Test. Afghanistan captain, Asghar Afghan was unbeaten on 106 from 135 deliveries.

The Afghanistan skipper was involved in an unbeaten partnership of 186 runs for the fourth wicket with Hashmatullah Shahidi who also unconquered on a patient 86 from 229 balls.

Afghan became only the second Afghanistan player to score a Test century. Rahmat Shah became the first batsman for Afghanistan to score a century in Test cricket in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in September 2019.

The bowlers must have thought that they were in for another easy ride when pace bowler Victor Nyauchi had Javed Ahmadi caught by skipper Sean Williams for four runs. Shah was run out for 23, with Afghanistan two down for 56 in the 15th over.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran and Shahidi put on 65 for the third wicket until the former went for 72, dismissed by leg spinner Ryan Burl who had him caught by Sikandar Raza. That was to be the last celebration for Zimbabwe on the day as Afghanistan took firm control of the proceedings with some fluent batting from Afghan and Shahidi.

Zimbabwe, who are on nil up in the series will look for better fortunes when the five-day contest heads into the second day on Thursday.

