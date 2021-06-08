Air Zimbabwe resumes regional flights

Harare Bureau



Air Zimbabwe is set to resume Harare-Johannesburg flights on June 16.

The national flag carrier will initially start by flying the Harare-Johannesburg route every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori confirmed the development.

This comes as Air Zimbabwe resumed domestic routes on June 2, for the first time since January last year when it stopped flights, apart from charter operations, due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Domestic flights have resumed as a triangle, Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls initially, four times a week every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Ms Vitori said they were deploying the Embraer (ERJ145), whose capacity is best suited for the route as Air Zimbabwe begins to rebuild a feeder into the regional network.

The resumption of regional and domestic flights is expected to bring convenience to the business community and boost the tourism sector too.

Air Zimbabwe remains alive to the threat of Covid-19 infection and will continue to ensure strict adherence to all prevention protocols as guided by the International Air Transport Association, World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Childcare, for the safety of both the passengers and crew members.