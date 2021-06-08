Air Zimbabwe resumes regional flights

The Sunday News
Harare Bureau
Air Zimbabwe is set to resume Harare-Johannesburg flights on June 16.
The national flag carrier will initially start by flying the Harare-Johannesburg route every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori confirmed the development.
Domestic flights have resumed as a triangle, Harare-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls initially, four times a week every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Ms Vitori said they were deploying the Embraer (ERJ145), whose capacity is best suited for the route as Air Zimbabwe begins to rebuild a feeder into the regional network.
The resumption of regional and domestic flights is expected to bring convenience to the business community and boost the tourism sector too.