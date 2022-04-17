All set for Uhuru music gala

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

THE cream of Zimbabwean music is set to descend on Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow, with the music lovers set for a treat, as various artistes from the country’s diverse range of music genres is set to grace the stage.

Tomorrow, Bulawayo will become the first city after the capital to host the celebrations, with Barbourfields Stadium set to host the festivities which this year will run under the theme “Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving no one and no place behind”.

The theme dovetails with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation. President Mnangagwa will officiate at the proceedings.

Before the gala, there will be a treat for football lovers with a football match between the country’s two biggest teams Highlanders and Dynamos.

As has become the norm when the country celebrates independence, the gala will bring together a collection of some of the country’s best musicians on one stage.

Artistes lined up to perform at the celebrations are Jeys Marabini (Afro Jazz), Madlela Skhobokhobo (Rhumba), Sandra Ndebele (Afro Pop), Chase Skuza (Rhumba), Prudence Mabhena (Afro Fusion), Mani9ne (Zimdancehall), Iyasa (Afro Dance), Mthokozisi Sidubweli (Poet) and LMG (Chimurenga/Umvukela).

Others include Zimdancehall duo Fantan and Levels, Andy Muridzo (Afro Fusion), Sulumani Chimbetu (Dendera), Chief Wenje (Chimurenga/Umvukela), Agatha Murudzwa (Gospel), Bruce Machingura (Chimurenga/Umvukela), Herman (Urban Grooves), Greatman (Sungura) and Mainato (Chimurenga/Umvukela).

In the afternoon on Independence Day, Songs of Lozikeyi, led by Nkwali, which blew away delegates at the Dubai Expo last month, will take to the stage along with Sandra Ndebele and Jeys Marabini.

In an interview with Sunday Life, jazz musician Jeys Marabini said that it was an honour to be part of the cast providing entertainment on a day when the whole country’s eyes would be on Barbourfields Stadium.

“This is the first time that the celebrations will be in Bulawayo and for me as an artiste it is a great honour because the whole country will be watching and this is a chance to show our excellence on our home turf.

I’m sure that every artiste that has been invited wants to bring their A-game because this is a very rare occasion and these are the type of events that you live for as a musician.

It is a big day for Zimbabwe, a big day for Bulawayo and a big day for all the artistes that will be performing. We promise to give nothing but the best,” he said.