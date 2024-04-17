All set for ZITF Tug Of War Championships

Innocent Kurira

DEFENDING men’s champions ZETDC were drawn in Group B of the 2024 ZITF Tug Of War Championships during a draw held on Wednesday.

They are in the same group as UZ, Mutare Prisons, Mutare Board B, Marowa Diamonds, and NRZ Gweru.

This year, a total of 17 women’s teams have registered for the competition which has 28 men’s sides.

Winners in both the men’s and women’s categories will each get prize money. Accompanying the prize money will be various non-cash prices that include medals, T-shirts, and Ingwebu products.

The finals of the event will take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds on April 27.

Draw

Ladies

Group A: Zesa Holdings, Air Force, Mutare Prisons, Correctional Lions

Group B: BCC A, NRZ Byo, Ingwebu B, ZETDC Eastern

Group C: ZPC Munyati, BCC B, CBZ , Tsepete Tsepete

Group D: Glow B, Ingwebu A, Mutare City, ZB Bank

Men

Group A: Armidol, Byo Metro, Air Force, ZETDC B, BCC A, Transmission B

Group B: ZETDC Western, UZ, Mutare Prisons, Mutare Board B, Marowa Diamonds, NRZ Gweru, NRZ Byo

Group C: Mutare Board, Wankie, CBZ, ZB Bank, Zvishavane, Zesa Holdings, Black Rhinos

Group D: Exide, Mimosa A, Correctional, BCC B, ZETDC Eastern, Tsepete Tsepete, Mutare

