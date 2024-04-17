All set for ZITF Tug Of War Championships

The Sunday News
Innocent Kurira
DEFENDING men’s champions ZETDC were drawn in Group B of the 2024 ZITF Tug Of War Championships during a draw held on Wednesday.
They are in the same group as UZ, Mutare Prisons, Mutare Board B, Marowa Diamonds, and NRZ Gweru.
This year, a total of 17 women’s teams have registered for the competition which has 28 men’s sides.
Winners in both the men’s and women’s categories will each get prize money. Accompanying the prize money will be various non-cash prices that include medals, T-shirts, and Ingwebu products.
The finals of the event will take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds on April 27.
Draw
Ladies
Group A: Zesa Holdings, Air Force, Mutare Prisons, Correctional Lions
Group B: BCC A, NRZ Byo, Ingwebu B, ZETDC Eastern
Group C: ZPC Munyati, BCC B, CBZ , Tsepete Tsepete
Group D: Glow B, Ingwebu A, Mutare City, ZB Bank
Men
Group A: Armidol, Byo Metro, Air Force, ZETDC B, BCC A, Transmission B
Group B: ZETDC Western, UZ, Mutare Prisons, Mutare Board B, Marowa Diamonds, NRZ Gweru, NRZ Byo
Group C: Mutare Board, Wankie, CBZ, ZB Bank, Zvishavane, Zesa Holdings, Black Rhinos
Group D: Exide, Mimosa A, Correctional, BCC B, ZETDC Eastern, Tsepete Tsepete, Mutare
-@innocentskizoe