Antonio officially unveiled by Belgian club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN winger, Bill Antonio has been officially unveiled by his Belgian club, K.V. Mechelen where has signed a two-year contract with an option for a further two years.

Antonio recently left the country for Belgium and today (Wednesday), the club confirmed he had put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

“Bill Antonio signs contract. The 20-year-old Zimbabwean signs a contract for two seasons with an option for another two years,’’ announced K.V. Mechelen.

At the end of July, Antonio left the country for trials with the Belgian top league side. It was during those trials that he managed to convince the European club that he was good enough.

“Bill Antonio is no stranger to Mechelen. This summer he already came to do an internship with our promises. In this he was able to convince the sporting cell,’’ further stated K.V. Mechelen.

Tom Caluwé, the K.V. Mechelen sporting director stated that Antonio is player gifted with pace with exploits on the feet. According to Caluwé, the 20-year old will play for the Under-23s as a way of integrating him.

“Bill is a fast right wing with an action in the feet. To integrate, he will play with our U23 at the beginning,’’ Caluwé said.

Antonio comes over from the Prince Edward Academy in Harare and played in the country’s Premier Soccer League for Harare giants, Dynamos where he was on loan till December 2022. He also made his debut for the national team last year in a World Cup qualifier against South Africa at the FNB Stadium.

