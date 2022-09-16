Balotteli joins Rush in Botswana

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

FORMER Highlanders striker, Cleopas “Balotelli” Dube has signed up for Botswana Premier Soccer League side, Sua Flamingoes FC, a team coached by ex-Bosso coach, Rahman Gumbo.

Dube was today (Friday) unveiled by Sua Flamingoes as one of the new signings as the team prepares for the 2022/23 season. The striker joined Bafana Ba Letswai Cleo on a one-year contract.

“Sua Flamingoes FC is delighted to announce the arrival of Cleopas Dube, who joins on a one-year deal. The 31-year-old former Baroka FC, Stellenbosch FC striker joins the team from Jomo Cosmos. Welcome to Bafana Ba Letswai Cleo,’’ posted Sua Flamingoes.

The striker left Jomo Cosmos when Ezenkosi were relegated to South Africa’s o the ABC Motsepe League from the GladAfrica Championship last season.

Dube started off his career at ZPC Hwange before he joined Highlanders. When he struggled at Bosso, he was sent out on loan to Bulawayo Chiefs but did make a return to Amahlolanyama. He was sold to Witbank Spurs in 2014 and spent some time in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province before making a switch to Baroka in 2016, moved Baroka at the beginning of 2017. He also played for Stellenbosch, Royal Eagles and Uthongathi across the Limpopo River.

