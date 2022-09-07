BCC to hold ward-level Christmas festivities

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will this year hold ward based Christmas festivities, with the local authority set to partner local groups in the carrying out of the programmes.

Previously, BCC hosted the annual Christmas festivities at the Centenary park, which would include the lighting of the Christmas lights, Carols by candle light and the nativity play.

In statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said this year they were looking at working with various groups in the provision of choirs, drama, poetry, band music and community singing among other forms of entertainment.

“The City of Bulawayo is inviting churches, upcoming artistes, individuals and other community associations who would like to stage free public entertainment to participate in the 2022 Christmas Festivities in the Parks.

“It is hoped that a varied programme can be arranged and suggestions include choirs, drama, poetry, band music and community singing among other forms of entertainment. The activities will be extended to ward level and organisations are invited to participate in this City-wide programme. Any group wishing to organise events of this nature should please indicate the day of the week, their time and where they would like to stage the entertainment to the office of the Town Clerk,” said Mr Dube.

The Town Clerk further called on organisations in the city to titivate their premises and environs and to keep the city clean ahead of the festive season.