Be fresh this summer (Hygiene Hacks)

Rutendo Chidawanyika

CLEANLINESS is next to godliness, says the Bible. You can’t deny the importance of proper sanitation. Your hygiene matters a lot. It not only keeps you presentable, but also keeps you healthy and makes you feel good about yourself.

Marinating proper personal hygiene does not have to be expensive and difficult. Follow these hacks:

Brush your teeth

You definitely want to be able to give a confident radiant smile to people you meet, and that is not possible without having clean, white and healthy teeth. Brushing your teeth twice daily is a must, in order to keep your teeth and gums healthy. You do not need to spend a lot of money to get your teeth whitened professionally. Brushing your teeth using a baking soda and water paste will do the trick.

Do change your toothbrush every 4 months if you can, as wet toothbrushes collect bacteria over time.. You cannot own one toothbrush for several years.

Remove ear wax

Your body produces ear wax as a protective measure against bugs, dirt and bacteria. Avoid cleaning them regularly, lest your hurt yourself in the process. Apart from affecting your hearing due to clogging of your ear, too much ear wax can actually cause ear infection. Cotton swabs/ ear buds are one of the most widely used ear cleaning options but be careful NOT to put them in your ear canal.

NO to bad breath

Few things are a turn off than the stink that your mouth exhales. So no wonder getting rid of it must be high in your priority list. Scrubbing your tongue with a toothbrush can be an effective way to reduce smelly breath. After brushing your teeth, make a habit of cleaning your tongue as well. Another way of ensuring fresh breath is to gargle with baking soda. Mouthwash that whitens teeth works well in getting rid of bad breath too. Invest in mints/gum and have them during the cause of your day.

Use natural deodorant

A daily shower is necessary but is usually not enough to prevent you from reeking for a whole day. In order to fight the sour odour, your body decimates especially from your armpits, deodorants are a must. You can replace deos with coconut oil. The natural antibacterial and antifungal properties of coconut oil kill fungi, yeast and bacteria. You can simply rub a little coconut oil in the armpits and feel better. Or baking soda. Baking soda seems to be the solution everywhere lol.

Keep your body cool

Hot summer days bring, with them all sorts of problems for your body from excessive sweating to rashes, itchy red skin, smelly body and what not. It is essential to keep your body cool.

There is no better way to get rid of dirt and stink in your body than taking a good old shower. Start showering with warm water, but before you get out, turn the water cold for a few minutes. It makes your skin healthy and hydrated.

Wash your hair as much as you can, 3 times a week at least. It helps you get rid of dandruff and dirt in your hair daily. Treat your hair to some oils, it is necessary to keep it hydrated.

Take good care of your skin

Smooth, clean and healthy skin is an essential element of a hygienic body. Proper skin care is necessary to keep it healthy and glowing for years. Protecting your skin from sun is the one of the most important steps in your skin care routine. Excessive sun exposure can cause wrinkles, age spots and sun burn that damage your skin.

Keep your feet clean

There are many reasons to clean your feet. That they smell really bad is on top of the list. The sweat produced by your feet when trapped in your socks and shoes cannot evaporate resulting in a disgusting stink. The solution to your smelly feet is quite simple and inexpensive. Wash your feet properly. Get a wash cloth and scrub your toes and base properly. Further soak your feet in a baking soda lemon mixture. Or you can use Epsom salts or vinegar to prepare a mixture to soak your feet in. using clean socks and clean shoes is equally important to prevent foul odour reeking your feet.

Clean clothes

Never wear sweaty or wet clothes. Wear clean clothes at all times. Dirty clothes spread bacteria and cause a foul smell which is uncomfortable for everyone. Remember to remove sweaty clothes after a workout to prevent bacteria from building up.

MEN need to trim their beard and hair. Wash your beard and hair, keep it well kept at all times. Don’t forget to put on cologne! However, don’t spray more than 5 times and mix up scents so often. — Additional information from Online sources.

