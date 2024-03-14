Bosso CEO opts not to renew contract

Bosso CEO opts not to renew contract Ronald Moyo

The Sunday News

Lovemore Dube

Highlanders FC chief executive officer Ronald Moyo will leave the club at the expiration of his contract on March 31.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the club this morning.

“The Highlanders Football Club’s Executive Committee takes this opportunity to convey to it’s members, supporters and all stakeholders that the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Ronald Roland Moyo has elected not to renew his contract at its expiration due on the 31st of March 2024, said Bosso in a statement.

Moyo has been at the helm over the past three years since replacing Nhlanhla Dube.

