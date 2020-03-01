Bosso face Rhinos in BF clash

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS supporters have a perfect opportunity to see how their team will line up this season when Bosso clash with Black Rhinos in a friendly match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso have not had any activity on the transfer, which could have been because they did not lose much in terms of their core squad from last season or a lack of financial muscle seeing that their rivals have been on a shopping spree.

Mark Harrison has been taking the Bosso players through pre-season training, with a couple of practice matches having already taken place. With Black Rhinos being physically imposing opponents, this presents Harrison with a perfect chance to see where his players are in terms of their fitness levels ahead of the clash with FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup on 14 March.

Highlanders have played a number of practice matches in the build up to the friendly fixture with Black Rhinos. Their practice matches were against Talen Vision, Bulawayo Chiefs, Talen Vision Academy, Ajax Hotspurs, Emakhandeni Pirates and Bosso90 with Highlanders triumphant in all of them.

Striker Michelle Katsvairo is said to have impressed in the practice matches with his sharpness in front of goal. This afternoon, the former FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Kaizer Chiefs as well as Ngezi Platinum gunman gets an opportunity to excite the hard to please Bosso fans.

Some of the players Highlanders fans are eager to see in action are goalkeeper Chris Mverechena and Collin Mujuru. Mverechena, should he make it, is expected to give good backup to first choice keeper Ariel Sibanda who has gone for years without any good challenge at Highlanders while Mujuru is seen as a good replacement for MacClive Phiri.

From Bosso90, central defender Cardwell Gavaza and midfielder Muziwakhe Dlamini have been training with the first team with the duo said to have impressed Harrison, with prospects of the two making it said to be high.

Today’s friendly match provides the new players with an occasion to shine if they have any hopes of being signed by Highlanders for this season. — @Mdawini_29