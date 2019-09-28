Bosso new coach from Nigeria’s Jay Jay Okocha

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS Football Club official unveiled their new coach, Hendrik Pieter De Jongh on Friday evening after he received his work permit in the afternoon.

Chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said De Jongh received his work permit at 3pm and they immediately started the process of acquiring his license with Zifa and the Premier Soccer League to ensure he will be on the bench on Sunday when they take on Dynamos in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup.

De Jongh told a hastily called press conference that he had been following Highlanders and other local football teams after former Nigerian international Jay Jay Okocha had recommended the club to him in 2015.

“I have had an interest in Highlanders since the time Okocha recommenced the club to me and sent in my CV for a coaching post, so it was easy for me to take up the job. I have been following the team along with other teams in Zimbabwe such as Caps and Dynamos,” he said.

De Jongh revealed he has seen good players in the few games he has been with Bosso although there are a few improvements that need to be made.

Dube said De Jongh has been tasked with winning 70 percent of the remaining games for Highlanders adding the Dutchman was given a four month contract that runs until the end of the year.

He said they had checked his credentials with the Dutch FA and were happy with the response they received.

Bosso are hoping the Dutchman will salvage a season that has spiraled out of control and saw the team struggling in the Premiership leaving them lurching in the murky waters of relegation although the win against Chiefs of Wednesday improved their chances of survival.