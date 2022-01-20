Bosso sign Young Warriors goal keeper

Breaking News
20 Jan, 2022 - 18:01
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have continued to bolster their squad with the signing of goalkeeper, Ralphael Pitisi.

The Young Warriors goalkeeper was previously with TelOne and has signed a five year deal with Bosso.

“We are glad to announce that we have completed the signing of goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi from Telone FC on a five year deal.

“Welcome to Amahlolanyama Pitisi,” announced Highlanders today (Thursday).

Pitisi was officially unveiled as a Highlanders player on the same day that Amahlolanyama announced the coming in of striker Stanley Ngala who joins Bosso from FC Platinum.

Highlanders are said to be looking for a long term replacement for skipper Ariel Sibanda and are looking to groom Pitisi to become the first choice goalkeeper.

