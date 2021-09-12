Brendan Taylor announces retirement from international cricket

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the finest ever cricketers to come out of Zimbabwe, Brendan Taylor has announced his retirement from the international game at the age of 35.

The third and final One Day International match between Zimbabwe and Ireland on Monday will be the last appearance in Zimbabwean colours for Taylor.

On Sunday, Taylor announced that it was with sadness that he was announcing his retirement. Taylor has been playing international cricket for Zimbabwe since 2004.

He retires as Zimbabwe’s leading run scorer in One Day Internationals as he has so far scored 6677 runs from 204 ODIs with a best score of 145 not out against South Africa in 2010. In Tests, Taylor scored 2320 runs from 34 matches with a best of 171 against Bangladesh in 2013 while in Twent20 Internationals he amassed 934 runs having played 45 times for the country, his best being 75 not out against New Zealand in 2012.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country, 17 years of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field,’’ said Taylor.

He outlined that his goal was to leave the team in a better position than it was when he found it in 2004.

“My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004, I hope I have done that. I’m so thankful for the friendships I’ve gain around the world, you will always be with me and I hope to cross paths again in the near future,’’ Taylor said.

He thanked Zimbabwe Cricket for the chance to represent the country, with his hope being that he has made the nation proud.

“Thank you for the opportunity and I hope I have made our country proud in some small way. To my team mates and coaches past and present. I thank you from the bottom of my heart I will never forget you all. To the fans back home who have been so loyal to me over the years. I’m eternally grateful,’’ Taylor said.

In March 2015, Taylor brought to his international career on hold when he took up a three-year Kolpak deal with English county cricket side, Nottinghamshire. Jarvis and Taylor made a return to the international game at the end of 2017.

Taylor becomes the second Zimbabwean cricketer to announce his retirement after fast bowler Kyle Jarvis announced that he was bringing an end to his playing career in June. Sean Williams also announced that he was retiring ahead of the tour of Ireland and Scotland but changed his mind.

