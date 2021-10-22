Bret Rammz, Dale Fortune combine forces

Colin Moyo, Sunday Life Reporter

South African based hip hop musician, Bret Rammz has finally dropped his anticipated music video for the single “imali ye grant” which was shot by South Africa Music Award Nominee Dale Fortune.

“The music video was shot by one of the top videographers in South Africa Dale Fortune, a South African Music Award Nominee who is known for his great work behind the camera, “said Rammz.

The music video was launched last week in Maboneng, Johannesburg. He paid tribute to his crew, Tick Tack Muzick, Team Faith and TearDream Fam for putting together an awesome event.

“I am pleased with the work of Dale Fortune as he brought the international flair courtesy of its classy visuals and he is known for his great work he has done for several artists in South Africa such as K.O also known as Mr Cashtime on Lucky Star music video and he shot several music videos for the award-winning hip-hop artist Youngsta CPT,” he said.

Rammz said he was happy that he finally put his neighborhood on the map as the music video will be available on several Television channels.

“The music video for imali ye grant will be available on several channels such as Channel O, Mtv Base, Trace Urban and Trace Africa and I am finally happy that I have put my kasi, New Lobengula on the map after a long run in the game for almost 8 years, “he said.

Born Bret Ngwenya, Rammz has collaborated with a number of artists among them the late Cal-vin on the hit, Bhekela Phansi, which they recorded at the Volte Face Records. The song brought him into the limelight gaining recognition in the industry.

In 2017 June Bret Rammz dropped his anticipated single “Get the Cheese” in which he featured United States hip hop artist Rahc Wilson. The track, produced by kronik, got 2000 on its first day of its release on data file host, which surprised many.

“Being new to the industry at the time and collaborating with artists outside Africa left many in awe and also gave me further recognition among my peers. The song was well received by fans and it has done well also online. The video for the track, which was directed by Graphic Gang was released in 2018 and shot in Detroit, America and Hillbrow, Johannesburg,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya added that the music video was shot in February but he felt it was not the right time to launch the video for his number one single “imali ye grant” due to Covid 19 lockdown restrictions. Bulawayo born Rammz has shared the stage with acts such as SA’s top hip hop acts, Emtee, Kid X and Fifi Cooper.