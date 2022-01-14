Bulawayo Chiefs unveil Chirinda

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs have officially announced the signing of striker Obriel Chirinda who was formerly with Chicken Inn.

Chiefs today (Friday) introduced Chirinda as their player on the club’s hugely popular social media platforms.

“Good Morning Zimbabwe and the world, meet our new Ninja. Obriel Chirinda, striker, here to bang in those goals,’’ posted Chiefs.

The 25-year old was also targeted by Highlanders as they looked to bolster their strike force during this transfer window but has chosen to join Chiefs who are coached by Portuguese national, Nilton Terroso.

Chiefs signing Chirinda ahead of Highlanders should be an indicator that players are no longer attracted to the big teams as smaller teams are now offering better packages to entice players.

Amakhosi Amahle have promised to unveil more players during the January transfer window as they look to mount a serious challenge for the championship after fighting against relegation in their two full seasons in the Premier Soccer League.

On Wednesday, Chiefs announced a new partnership with Machache Security. Under the arrangement, the emblem of Machache Security will be seen in the Chiefs 2022 training gear.

Chiefs, who in May last year launched their own Amakhosi Wear brand of clothing are expected to soon unveil their 2022 kits. [email protected]_29