Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board dissolved by Zimbabwe Rugby Union

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union have resolved to dissolve the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board due to squabbles that have affected the growth of the sport in the country’s second largest city.

At their board meeting held in Kwekwe on Saturday, ZRU decided to take punitive action against the BMRFB leadership after unsatisfactory practices that were deemed regressive to rugby.

Fighting has been the order of the day at the second biggest rugby playing province in the country, which has seen BMRFB have three chairmen within a short space of time. This has seen a lessening in the amount of rugby being played in Bulawayo at different levels.

ZRU president, Aaron Jani said they have had to deal with numerous matters emanating out of the BMRFB and all the boardroom squabbles had a harmful effect on the sport in Bulawayo.

“We have had several issues coming from the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board and all the board room shifts have negatively affected the sport. ZRU will tighten the grip on any suspected malpractice, corruption and anything that affects the game of rugby,’’ Jani said.

ZRU stated that they carried out a thorough internal investigation on the advice and recommendations from the Sports and Recreation Commission, and will take the following three-pronged approach.

“Dissolve the entire Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board with immediate effect, order an audit, appoint an interim board that will work on a specific mandate for 24 months. The mandate will prioritise the restoration of rugby, Hartsfield and all related structures. They will also ensure that there is a functional constitution which is in line with the main mother bodies Constitution.”

Recently elected BMRFB chairman, Craig Change was informed not to attend the ZRU board meeting held in Kwekwe and his deputy, Thembelani Ncube who traveled to the Midlands city was also barred from the gathering. Change took over the post at the beginning of this month from Delvin Ismail who was suspended and later reinstated. Delvin last year assumed a post that had been left vacant by the passing of a vote of no confidence on former chairman Thulani Tabulawa.

It is understood that BMRFB, who leased a part of Hartsfield to a “Tshisa Nyama” which has actually become more popular than rugby activities owe the Bulawayo City Council a substantial amount of money in unpaid rates and water bill accumulated over the years.

Recently, BCC listed Hartsfield as one of the sports clubs who were in violation of their lease agreements. The local authority is considering terminating the leases as occupants were violating the terms of the agreements by engaging in unsanctioned activities.

