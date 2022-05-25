Byo embarks on CBD clean up blitz

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has embarked on a major clean up blitz in the Central Business District (CBD) in a bid to address a number of dirt pile ups in sanitary lanes.

Years back Bulawayo was considered one of the cleanest cities on the African continent, however, years of neglect by the local authority has seen it lose this prestigious status.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube revealed that they had to cancel their weekly schedule of collecting refuse in the low density suburb so as to concentrate on the CBD.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents and stakeholders that we will not be able to collect refuse for low density areas for the week starting Monday, 23 May 2022 to Friday 27 May 2022. Refuse collection will resume on Monday, 30 May 2022.

“Residents are urged not to take out their refuse bins. The disruption in the service is to facilitate a major clean up blitz of the Central Business District. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” said Mr Dube