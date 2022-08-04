Chakabva to captain Zimbabwe in ODI series against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WICKETKEEPER Regis Chakabva will captain Zimbabwe in the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh, with regular skipper Craig Ervine sitting out as he looks to fully recuperate from the hamstring and knee niggles that he has been nursing.

The hosts will also be without all-rounder Sean Williams who has been granted permission by Zimbabwe Cricket to attend to some personal matters.

While the veteran pair is missing out, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tarisai Musakanda have been brought in for the ODI series.

The rest of the players in Zimbabwe’s 15-man squad were involved in the just-ended Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh which the home side won by two victories to one.

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh clash in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club on Friday, before the two sides lock horns again on Sunday. The third and final game is scheduled for next Wednesday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe are fired up after winning the three-match T20I series which concluded last

All matches will start at 09:15 Zimbabwean time.

Zimbabwe ODI squad against Bangladesh: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tarisai Musakanda, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29