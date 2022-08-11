Chakabva to lead Chevrons against India

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

REGIS Chakabva will once again captain Zimbabwe in the three-match One Day International cricket series, the Kajaria Cup against India at Harare Sports Club next week.

The matches are scheduled for 18, 20 and 22 August. All games start at 09:15 Harare time.

Chakabva stood in as captain in two matches in the just ended three-match ODI contest against Bangladesh, which Zimbabwe won 2-1. The wicketkeeper was asked to captain the Chevrons after regular skipper Craig Ervine pulled out of the series because of a left hamstring tear. With Ervine still out injured, Chakabva will lead the team against much tougher opponents in India.

Chakabva led the team against Bangladesh with aplomb, especially in the second ODI when he struck 100 off 73 balls, the fastest century by a Zimbabwean batsmen in this format of the game. Before that, the fastest ODI century for Zimbabwe was the 77-ball ton by Sean Williams against the United Arab Emirates in 2019. Chakabva missed the last ODI against Bangladesh because of a hand injury which saw Sikandar Raza take over the captaincy but the former is back to lead team against the third ranked India.

The series between Zimbabwe and India is part of International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, the qualification pathway for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza who are recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and shoulder tendon injuries respectively. Sean Williams who was granted permission by Zimbabwe Cricket to attend to some personal matters is also missing from the squad of 17 players announced by ZC.

Zimbabwe ODI squad versus India: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande , Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

