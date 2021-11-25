Change of date for Chibuku Super Cup final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE has been a change of date for the Chibuku Super Cup final between FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars to be played at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, which has been moved by a day to 5 December.

Initially, the Premier Soccer League had on Wednesday communicated that the match is taking place on Saturday 4 December but that has since changed, with the fixture to be staged a day later. Kick off remains 14:00.

“Please note that the match will now be played on Sunday 5 December 2021. The time and venue remain unchanged,’’ advised the PSL on Thursday.

The 5 December clash is a repeat of the 2016 final played at Baobab Stadium in which Ngezi Platinum defeated FC Platinum 3-1 in the final in their maiden season in the PSL.

Ngezi Platinum saw off Cranborne Bullets 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium while FC Platinum also won by a similar score line at the same against Dynamos the next day. FC Platinum’s win came after extra time as they were deadlocked 0-0 with Dynamos after 90 minutes.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29