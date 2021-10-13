Chapepa bags Growth point singles and doubles championships

Sports Correspondent

RISING tennis sensation Kudzai Chapepa put another feather on her cap with a convincing performance at the Gauteng North Growthpoint Super 8 tournament in South Africa at the weekend when she was crowned the 16 and under singles and doubles champion.

Coming from a sluggish performance at Growthpoint KZN Super 8, Chapepa turned on the heat as she powered into the finals of the singles, beating South African, Rune Van Wyk, 6-7(5), 6-2, 7-6 to lift the trophy on Sunday.

On Saturday, the 13-year-old starlet had team up with South African, Luise Janse van Rensberg to beat van Wyk and Nadia Gouws in the doubles final, 6-3, 7-5.

The Girls College pupil showed grit in the singles final, coming from a set down to win the game with a closely fought third set.

Chapepa was excited about the win as she consolidated her dominance in Growthpoint Series after clinching tournaments in Bloemfontein and Mpumalanga earlier this year.

“I’m happy about the win but would love to continually take part in tournaments and winning is a bonus as all I am aiming for is improving my game.

“I hope taking part in more tournaments will assist me as I grow my game and compete at a higher level,” she said.

Her younger sister, Kuzivaishe (10) reached the finals of the girls’ 12 and under singles but lost Joma Viljoen, 6-3, 7-5.