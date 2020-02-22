Chelsea claim vital win over Tottenham

CHELSEA struck a significant blow in the fight for the top four places in the Premier League with a fully deserved victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

In a confrontation billed as a battle between Frank Lampard and his old mentor Jose Mourinho, Spurs could have leapfrogged Chelsea with victory but were outplayed and are now adrift by four points.

Lampard made four changes from the team that lost 2-0 at home to Manchester United on Monday and they paid rich dividends as they all made a contribution to only their second win in seven league games.

Olivier Giroud, in for Michy Batshuayi with Tammy Abraham on the bench after injury, fired low past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris for Chelsea’s opener in the 15th minute after the recalled Ross Barkley hit the post.

And all four of those brought into the team linked up for Chelsea’s second three minutes after the break as Giroud’s flick found Mason Mount, who played in Barkley. He produced a perfectly weighted pass to Marcos Alonso, who did not even break stride before a sweet finish past Lloris. — BBC Sport

