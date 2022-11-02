Chevrons beaten by Netherlands

Zimbabwe never recovered from losing Wessly Madhevere in the second over

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE suffered defeat by five wickets to Netherlands in an International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Super-12, Group 2 encounter at the Adelaide Oval in Australia.

It was the second defeat in a row for Zimbabwe after they lost by three runs to Bangladesh on Sunday. The loss left Zimbabwe still fourth in Group 2 with three points.

Sikandar Raza top scored for Zimbabwe with 40 off 24 deliveries followed by Sean Williams with 28 runs as Zimbabwe, who won the toss and chose to bat were bowled out for 117 runs in 19 overs. Netherlands finished on 120/5 in 18 overs to win the match with 12 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe never recovered from a horrible start with the bat after losing Wessly Madhevere for one run in the second over with the score on nine. Williams and Raza tried to repair the damage but the two veterans could not take Zimbabwe to a decent total.

For Zimbabwe to win, the bowlers had to be at their best but 117 proved to be just too low for the bowlers to defend.

Max O’Dowd top scored for the Dutch with 52 off 47 balls to walk away with the Player of the Match accolade. Tom Cooper was second best with 32 runs and Netherlands crossed the finish line with two full overs to spare.

Zimbabwe now face India in their last match at the tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday.

