Chiredzi pre-school owner remanded in custody

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

THE Chiredzi pre-school owner who left four learners in the boot of a Honda CRV, resulting in the death of two as a result of suffocation, has appeared in court where she was a remanded in custody.

Zhuwakina Javangwe (53) appeared before Chiredzi magistrate, Misheck Brian Munyaradzi, facing charges of murder, attempted murder and violation of the Education Act.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 9 December. Javangwe was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the state’s case that on 23 November at around 6am Javangwe collected 10 learners whom she drove to the pre-school and she allegedly put four children, Naran Chiwara, Devine Mazuyo, Lynet Musungati and Celine Shiri in the boot of her Honda CRV.

Javangwe dropped the other learners and forgot the four in the boot. At 12 pm when she went to clean the car she realized Naran and Devine were in the car. Devine told her that Lynet and Celine were sleeping in the boot.

She opened the boot and found the two lying lifeless. The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Javangwe.

Moreblessing Rusere prosecuted.