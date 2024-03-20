Cholera under control: Cabinet

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

CHOLERA is now under control in the country with Government decommissioning treatment centers that had been set up to assist the situation.

In a post Cabinet Briefing, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said during the period 5 to 11 March, 2024 there were 894 new suspected cholera cases reported.

“The implementation of sound response strategies, such as high community awareness, improved case management, establishment of oral rehydration points and cholera treatment camps, and the vaccination programme, is continuing in known hotspots,” said Muswere.

Going forward, Cabinet resolved on the following measures in order to curb disease outbreaks: enforcement of onsite servicing of new residential areas/suburbs before residents take occupation of houses; enforcement of the requirement for small-scale miners operating in mining areas to prioritise the provision of water and sanitation facilities in mine compounds and enforcement of the removal of unregistered artisanal miners along Mazowe River to avert further spread of cholera.

Dr Muswere said the decommissioning of Cholera Treatment Centres in areas where cases have reduced, and the redistribution of equipment to current hotspots is going to be implemented.

He said the prioritisation of the purchase of oral cholera vaccines to provide a second dose for districts that were targeted for the first campaign to ensure protection for 3 years is also being done.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Hon. July Moyo presented the State Party Report to the African Union Committee of Experts on Children’s Rights, which was approved by Cabinet.

“Government wishes to inform the nation that the Report outlines the responses to issues raised by the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child as contained in Zimbabwe’s First Periodic State Party Report submitted in 2022. The responses are a result of extensive consultations with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and convening of the full Inter-Ministerial Committee on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law meeting which validated the responses,” said Dr Muswere.

The responses pertain to legislative, administrative, judicial and other measures adopted by the country to ensure realisation of children’s rights. Highlights of the responses include the following: explanations on issues of non-discrimination, best interest of the child, the right to survival and development and child participation.

