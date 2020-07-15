Coronavirus rocks Isibaya actors test positive

SOUTH AFRICA’S Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya has become the latest show to be rocked by Covid-19 after stars Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Abdul Khoza tested positive, but the daily drama was still shooting yesterday.

While Sowetan could not establish when the two tested positive, Mzansi Magic yesterday confirmed that Isibaya “temporarily shut down” production last week after actor Khoza announced on social media that he tested positive.

The Safta-winning actor, who portrays Qaphela Ngwenya on the show, announced on social media last Friday that he tested positive.

“I tested positive for Covid-19, but I’m already quarantining at home and taking all my medication. So far I feel fine and have only experienced mild symptoms,” Khoza wrote on Instagram.

“Mzansi Magic can confirm that the set of Isibaya was temporarily shutdown last week after Abdul Khoza announced through his social media platform that he is currently in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“The channel has been in close contact with Bomb Shelter, the production company that produces the telenovela, and in line with the stringent safety protocol in place, the set was decontaminated and those that came into contact with him have been referred for testing.

What is important at this stage is the health and safety of all the members of the production and we would like to wish Abdul a speedy recovery and his colleagues well during this difficult time.”

After taking to social media to reveal that she tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, Mlotswa also confirmed the news to Sowetan through her publicist Tlhogi Ngwato.

“We can confirm that Mbali tested positive for Covid-19. She is feeling well and is taking all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure her symptoms remain mild,” Ngwato said.

Isibaya joins other daily dramas such as Muvhango, Lithapo and 7de Laan that remain on production break after recording cases on sets. Generations: The Legacy has resumed production.

Muvhango has now been on a production break for a month since they announced their first production break on June 17.

Sowetan has reliably learnt that up to nine cases have been reported at Muvhango. SABC declined to comment on the number of cases, while production company Word Of Mouth did not respond to Sowetan’s questions on the matter.– sowetanlive.co.za