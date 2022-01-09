Council starts adjudication process for major tenders

Vusumuzi Dube, Acting Business Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has started its adjudication for the numerous empowerment tenders that were flighted by the local authority in October last year.

The tenders were for the lease and purchase of various facilities in the city and saw thousands of Bulawayo residents submitting their bid documents at the closing date.

At the closing time, council corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the local authority had sold 2 024 tender forms of which 1 611 were filled and dropped at the council offices.

According to the latest council report a total of 148 stands and premises were put on tender with US$60 720 raised from the sale of the bid documents.

Council also revealed they have since started on the adjudication process and expect the exercise to be finished by the end of the year’s first quarter.

“The response was overwhelming and as such the adjudication process would be done in phases. It was proposed that all phases of adjudication would be completed during the first quarter of 2022. The first 12 stands consisting of 144 bids would be considered as part of the first phase.

“The sub-committee on Allocation of Stands and Premises for Development reserved the right to make its recommendations to the Finance and Development Committee based on the recommendations of the interdepartmental tender adjudication committee.

“The sub-committee could elect to recommend an award based on the top three bids as per the rankings without calling for interviews or alternatively call for interviews,” reads the report.

The inter-departmental tender adjudication committee is said to have set for three days from 30 November to 2 December 2021 where they adjudicated the initial tenders and make the necessary recommendations.

“The initial batch of adjudication consisted of 12 stands and shops with a total of 144 bids. Of these bids, a total of 74 were non-responsive and the reasons for disqualifications were given thereon.

“The most common reasons were failure to meet reserve bid amounts, incomplete forms, or bidding for incorrect stands. The balance of 70 stands were responsive and the same was evaluated,” reads the report.

The 12 tenders that were reviewed and awarded in the first phase include; stand number 16636 Nkulumane Fuel Filling Station, with a reserve price US$25 000, which was awarded to Genstorm Supplies Private Limited, stand 10326 Old Pumula Light Service Industry with a reserve price of US$7 800 was awarded to Gwainda Jefter and stand 10328 Old Pumula Light Service Industry, with a reserve price of US$7 500 was awarded to Vital Angels (Pvt) Ltd.

Stand 10330 Old Pumula Light Service Industry with a reserve price of US$7 500 was awarded to Portia Ndlovu, Ascot Shop F, with a reserve bid rental of US$50 was awarded to Nyahuye Chinyaradzo Maxima, Ascot Shop L with a reserve bid rental of US$220 was awarded to Zenzo Moyo and Ascot Shop R with a reserve bid rental of US$40 was awarded to Sikhumbuzo Ndabambi.

Ascot Shop T with a reserve bid rental of US$60 was awarded to Sithabile Ndlovu, Stand 34093 Entumbane Local Authority Site, with a reserve bid rental of US$40, was awarded to Sinikiwe Mutsure, Stand 13402 Pumula South Local Authority Site, with a reserve bid rental of US$60, was awarded to Ruramisai Silisani Services, stand 25007 Pumula Local Authority Site, with a reserve bid rental of US$50 was awarded to Dr Nqobile Ngwenya Surgeries, while stand 13336 Romney Park Creche Site, with a reserve bid price of US$14 300 was awarded to Similo Siziba.