Covid-19 remains under control in Zimbabwe

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE nation last week recorded a six percent decline in Covid-19 cases, with an average of 15 new cases being recorded a day, it has been learnt.

Speaking at a post Cabinet briefing on Wednesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that 105 new case were recorded compared to 112 the previous week.

“The nation is being informed that since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 256 492 as at 9 August, 2022, with 250 616 recoveries and 5 587 deaths. The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 320 active cases.

“The overall number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 105 cases being recorded, compared to the 112 recorded the previous week, marking a 6 percent decline. An average of 15 new cases were reported per day, compared to 16 new cases the previous week,” she said.

The Minister revealed that no Covid-19 patients are currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

“A total of 13 new admissions were recorded during the week, compared to 17 the previous week. No patients were admitted into the intensive care. The nation is being informed that the Covid-19 pandemic remains under control.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that, as at 9 August, 2022, a total of 6 383 123 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 745 625 people had received their second dose, and 952 249 their third dose,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She further revealed that routine vaccination activities are continuing at all health facilities with the country having enough vaccine doses to cover vaccination activities until the end of the year. “Cabinet notes with concern the resurgence of Covid-19 cases particularly in Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland West provinces, and implores the populace to take the vaccination programme more seriously.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that the provinces will strengthen surveillance and ensure that all Covid-19 prevention measures are being implemented and adhered to,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, the Minister also noted that that all provinces are continuing with routine immunization at all health facilities and remain on high alert following the poliomyelitis (polio) outbreak in the neighboring Tete province of Mozambique.