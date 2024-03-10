DJ Kotwane scores big!

The Sunday News
Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter
TWENTY NINE-YEAR-OLD Kotwane Hikwa, a Bulawayo DJ has secured a radio residency with Duma FM, Gaborone in Botswana.
Kotwane, who was raised in Gwabalanda and pursued his studies at Inyathi High School, ventured into music while he was still at school. He later managed to obtain a Diploma in Human Resources Management at Bulawayo Polytechnic.
Due to his love for music, Kotwane opted to pursue it as a full-time career and has been engaged in the industry for nearly ten years. His passion led him to make his mixtapes.
“Exposure to mixtapes on local and international radio stations back in 2009 and 2010 ,influenced me to start my collection.
This is particularly of house and electronic dance music. Those mixtapes also helped me learn to slowly craft my own, which is how I managed to get the attention of people through my mixing skills.”
He started by playing at small parties and family gatherings, his mixtapes later caught the attention of Skyz Metro FM, Khulumani FM, Afrocarib Radio, Diplomatik Radio, and Zvidobi, which earned him a radio residency with Duma FM from Botswana. The residency started this month.
“Being a resident DJ at top leisure centres in Bulawayo allowed me to perform and open for well-known DJs and artists such as Da Capo, DJ Fresh, DJ Zinhle, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Murumba Pitch, Mawhoo, Mellow and Sleazy and more. I look to stay relevant within the music industry and updated on how to grow my career in other cities and countries as well. As for upcoming projects, I have music I’m working on in the studio that will be dropped soon as remixes and singles ,before I release one solid project/album or Extended Play. In this industry, I’ve learnt that it’s important to stay consistent in perfecting and working on my craft. Keeping good relations with people you work with, will always open doors for one as a DJ, eventually.”
DJ Kotwane expressed his commitment to the industry as he prepares for his new residency at Duma FM in Botswana.