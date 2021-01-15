Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba dies

Cletus Mushanawani, Manicaland Bureau

The Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, has died.

Although Manicaland Provincial Co-ordinator, Mr Edgars Seenza could not confirm saying they were waiting for official communication from the Office of The President and Cabinet, Zanu PF Central Committee member for Mutare District and Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation Deputy Minister, Tino Machakaire, confirmed the death.

Deputy Minister Machakaire on his twitter handle and Facebook page wrote: “It is with a very sad heart that I inform you of the passing on of the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs.

My sincerest condolences to the Gwaradzimba and the entire Manicaland province family on the untimely passing on of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. She succumbed to Covid-19. We have been robbed once again of a hardworking and dedicated cadre. May her soul rest in eternal peace. I am praying for peace and comfort for her family and those of us who knew her. May God protect us all.”

Cde Mupfumi said: “Our most sincere heartfelt condolences to the Mutare District family as we have lost one of our own from our district, a gallant soldier, a fighter and our Resident Minister, Cde E. Gwaradzimba. She has left us suddenly and we pray to God that he comforts us during this difficult time. We extend our prayers, love and support to her family and all of us who are at a loss. May her dear soul rest in perfect peace!”

Mr Seenza: “We cannot officially confirm as we are still waiting for the Office of the President and Cabinet to give a statement.