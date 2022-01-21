Dr Khupe declares self as MDC-T leader

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

SUSPENDED MDC-T deputy president, Dr Thokozani Khupe has announced the split of the embattled opposition party, declaring herself president of the formation.

Dr Khupe was suspended by the party leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora on Thursday together with her loyalist and former party spokesperson Mr Khaliphani Phugeni.

It was alleged that Dr Khupe was suspended for taking MDC-T matters to court.

However, addressing journalists and party supporters at Macdonald hall in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, this morning (Friday) Dr Khupe said by Mr Mwonzora’s declaration that they would be competing the upcoming elections as MDC Alliance he had effectively fired himself from the party.

“Mwonzora has notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that he will contest the upcoming by-elections under the MDC Alliance party, in so doing Mwonzora has fired himself from the party because in terms of the MDC-T constitution, membership of the party shall be terminated if a member joins or supports a political party other than the MDC-T, termination of membership in these circumstances is automatic.

“With all these transgressions, Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora cannot continue at the helm of a democratic party such as MDC-T. It is in this vein that today, we, who are gathered here and many others scattered around the country, declare an official split. They are now two MDC-T formations, one led by yours truly, Dr Thokozani Khupe, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and the other who I don’t know who their leader is,” said Dr Khupe.

She said her formation will be soon holding a national executive and national council meeting where they will set the road map for the holding of their party congress.