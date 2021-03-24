Driving schools, VID to resume operations

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has given Vehicle Inspection Department (VID), Road Traffic Council and driving schools the go-ahead to resume operations, as it continues to open up the country’s economy in a gradual manner following a spike in Covid-19 cases earlier in the year.

The announcement was made by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa at a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.

“Cabinet would like to inform the nation that it has given the greenlight to driving schools, the Traffic Safety Council and the Vehicle Inspection Department to resume operations under strict adherence to approved standard procedures and WHO guidelines for the prevention of transmission of COVID-19,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said the Government had noted and was giving due consideration to a request by casino owners to also reopen their sector.

“Request for the re-opening of casinos after a long period of closure is under consideration by Government, given the critical role played by that sector in the economy. Government in conjunction with the sector is currently working on modalities for a safe resumption of activities in that sector,” she said.