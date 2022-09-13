Entrepreneur launches beauty therapy school

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

DRIVEN by a strong desire to empower and support vulnerable youths, a Bulawayo entrepreneur, Mr Norris Pikanegore (42) has opened a beauty therapy school in Nketa 7 suburb where he aims to impart and instill knowledge and skills to the youths.

Basing on his 21 years’ experience in the beauty industry, Mr Pikanegore, opened Varshas Academy of Beauty College last year. The initiative allows three underprivileged youths to get free beauty therapy training for every intake, while the rest pay a nominal fee.

He said: “For each and every intake l have got a scholarship or bursary for three people whom the school will be paying for. We buy uniforms, books and anything which is required. My hope is to increase the number as we grow to about five students and above.”

Mr Pikanegore who was previously operating the beauty school in Botswana since 2010 to 2021, said he felt propelled to adopt the concept he was using there back in Zimbabwe.

“In Botswana for every intake l would have five less privileged students whom l would go and pick from the villages with the help of the chiefs so that l could impart and instill knowledge and skills in them. This would allow them to be able to start their own businesses afterwards.”

In terms of the intakes, he said his goal was to empower the girl child especially girls on the streets, those who have failed at school or dropped out, however boys were also welcome if they also wanted to get skills and work with their hands.

Mr Pikanegore said he would go and talk to the parents of the children, while encouraging them to bring their children for training rather than them being redundant. Having started last year in October, the beauty school had its first graduation last month.

“When l started the school last year it was a little bit difficult as in l started with one student then the other one came the following day. l spent a week with only two students then the other two came the following week. So, it was like every week people were coming in until the end of October l was now having about 12 students who were doing the course.”

He said in November he introduced short courses and about 22 students came for the specialised training. He offers certificate, diploma and advanced diploma.

On growing his venture, he said: “From the time l started l was working alone so from those who finished and graduated in August, I picked up about six of them and l trained them for teachers training. They are now the ones who I’m employing now. I’m going to open a branch in Victoria Falls in Chinotimba. Those other girls l trained I’m going to take them to Victoria Falls to the new branch.”

Mr Pikanegore said he was also working towards introducing new subjects which his college could be the first to offer in the city such as micro blading, limps-in for losing weight for the tummy, bum and hip lifting, breast firming, and skin tanning among others.