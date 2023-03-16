Entries open for Econet Victoria Falls Marathon

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ONLINE entries have opened for this year’s Econet Victoria Falls Marathon that is taking place in the resort city on July 2.

An announcement by the race organisers today (Thursday) stated that those wishing to enter the biggest road running race in Zimbabwe are now free to register online.

“The Victoria Falls Marathon is set for Sunday 02 July 2023 and online entries are now open. With a full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), a relay of 10.5km each, and a fun run of approx. 7km, there is a distance for everyone. Once again we have included a distance of approx. 18km in the Specially Abled category – for people using wheelchairs/tricycle or hand-cycles,’’ read the statement from the race organisers.

For those wishing to share the 42km, they can run the Steward Bank Team Relay Challenge, which see each of the runners running 21km each. “If you have not yet had time to get race fit, or would like to share the distance with a friend, why not enter the Steward Bank Team Relay Challenge? This unique event is run on the Half Marathon route – and includes crossing the Vic Falls Bridge. Each of you will run equal halves of the 21km – it’s such a fun way to participate,’’ further announced the coordinators of the race.