Exciting times ahead for Highlanders . . . Brito to give Bosso young blood game time

Bosso new coaches Baltemar Brito (left) and Antonio Toress give instructions as players take part in a practice match at Petra College Senior grounds yesterday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club fans could be in for some exciting football from young players when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes as their new coach, Baltemar Brito is a firm believer in youth policy.

Brito and his assistant Antonio Toress, who arrived in the country on 3 June have secured their work permits, which has seen them get down to serious work as they prepare Highlanders for their next league match, at home against Black Rhinos in two weeks.

An insight provided by the club on Brito gave indications that more youngsters will get a chance under the Portuguese.

Brito is of the view that for a club to win championships, it has to pay more attention to up-and-coming talent.

“Brito believes that for a club to win titles and be successful one key factor is implementing the junior (policy) into the first team.

With football being transformed into business, Brito is determined to make the juniors a key factor in generating income to the club, this can be achieved through moving players to Europe.

Brito has already conducted his first training with the team and he has been impressed by the performance of the juniors (Under-20) and it’s only a matter of time that the juniors are promoted into the first team.

With the transfer window open this June, some names in the Bosso starting line-up will leave the club and some will be added to the team,’’ read part of the insight.

Bosso fans have already seen Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube making his debut in the 1-0 win over Harare City last Sunday while Darlington Mukuli started the match.

Ncube did not disappoint and looks solid, with chances of him playing more matches looking more likely in the second-half of the season.

Brito yesterday presided over a practice match between the Highlanders first team and the club’s development team Bosso90 at Petra College.

Indications are that youngsters like 16-year-old Prince Ndlovu, an exciting prospect from Bosso90 could be getting a promotion into the first team.

Ndlovu has been a marvel to watch in the Bosso90 side that plays in the Zifa Southern Region and the Portuguese will no doubt be tempted to give him a run.

Another player likely to get his chance is Prince Nyathi who has not been given an opportunity to exhibit the promise he showed at junior level.

Highlanders are said to be targeting Bulawayo City captain Vincent Moyo, an ex-Bosso player who Amahlolanyama want to sign but loan back to Amakhosi. Bosso’s defence has been weakened by injury to central defender Andrew Tandi who suffered a fractured fibula in the match against Dynamos and is out for months.

