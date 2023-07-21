Factsheet: Zimbabwe women presidential candidates

21 Jul, 2023 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Factsheet: Zimbabwe women presidential candidates Elisabeth Valerio

The Sunday News

On July 19, 2023, Elisabeth Valerio who is the leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA), became the first female presidential candidate for the August 23, 2023 general elections after winning her nomination case at the High Court. The court approved her bid to contest the poll, ruling that she was not responsible for the bureaucratic delays in the transfer of her nomination fees to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Linda Masarira

Meanwhile, the Electoral Court is also scheduled to hear on July 24 an appeal by Linda Masarira against the rejection of her candidacy by ZEC over a dispute over nomination fees. Masarira is the leader of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD).

Who contested the 2018 elections?
In 2018, four women candidates contested for the presidential seat. These were:

Joice Mujuru

Joice Mujuru – People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC)

Dr Thokozani Khupe

Thokozani Khupe – Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T)

Melbah Dzapasi

Melbah Dzapasi – #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe

 

Violet Mariyacha

Violet Mariyacha – United Democratic Movement (UDM)

Credit: Zimfact

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting