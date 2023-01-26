Fake car sale agent defrauds woman of US$5 200

The Sunday News

 

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are looking for a man who posed as a Be Forward car sale agent to a Bulawayo woman and defrauded her of US$5 200.

Police identified the suspect as Lukias Kapuchira of Chinhoyi. It is believed that he met with the complainant at corner George Silundika Street and Leopold Takawira in Bulawayo in August last year where he allegedly received US$5 200 and promised to import a car for the woman.

“Some time last year in May, the complainant from Nkulumane, Bulawayo saw an advert on a WhatsApp platform stating that the accused could export cars from Japan on behalf of customers,” said Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

According to the police, Kapuchira failed to deliver the car. The complainant tried to contact Kapuchira but he did not respond until he went unreachable. The matter came to light last Monday when the complainant made a report to the police.

“We appeal to members of the public with any information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to contact any nearest police station. Members of the public should be diligent when dealing with car dealers or any other agents where expensive properties are involved,” said Inspector Ncube.

