FC Platinum face ASC Diaraf of Senegal in Caf Confed Cup second preliminary round

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum have been drawn to play against ASC Diaraf of Senegal in the Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup second preliminary round whose matches are lined up next month.

The three times in a row Zimbabwean champions on Wednesday lost 4-0 to Simba Sports Club of Tanzania to bow out 4-1 on aggregate from the Caf Champions League and missed out on the lucrative group stage of the competition. Norman Mapeza’s team had carried a slender 1-0 lead in the first leg played at the National Sports Stadium.

In the draw conducted at the Caf headquarters in Egypt on Friday, FC Platinum were paired against ASC Diaraf. The first leg is scheduled for 14 February and the second is down for seven days later.

The 16 teams that made it from the Confederation Cup preliminary round have been mixed with those that dropped out from the Champions League second preliminary round. – @Mdawino_29