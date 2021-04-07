FC Platinum resume training

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE times in a row Zimbabwean club football champions, FC Platinum have returned to training after fulfilling the requirements for resumption of fine tuning.

On Wednesday, FC Platinum posted on their official social media platforms that they had conducted the coronavirus tests and coach Norman Mapeza had taken the players through their paces as they gear up for a full return of football. Photos of the players training at Mandava Stadium accompanied the post.

“The rainbow finally shows, Covid-19 tests have been completed and the boys today had a feel of their arena of dreams Mandava Stadium. Coach Norman Mapeza led the boys through the paces in the first training heralding the return of local football since 2019 under strict Covid-19 regulations,’’ read FC Platinum’s post.

FC Platinum have dominated the local game since 2017, which saw them being crowned champions for three years uninterrupted until 2019. They are looking forward to conquer yet again when domestic football returns next month.

“Yet not the destination, the genesis is a milestone to celebrate in local football. We are ready to dominate.”

While most local clubs have not been in action since 2019, FC Platinum have been active as the country’s representative in the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

Local teams that have also resumed training at Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos, Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Teams have to foot their own Covid-19 testing while the Zimbabwe Football Association has undertaken to pay referees fees when local football does resume.

@Mdawini_29