FC Talen Vision shift home ground to Filabusi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region Division One 2019 runners up, FC Talen Vision have opted to use Mthwakazi Stadium in Filabusi as their home ground, a move away Bulawayo.

Mkhululi Mthunzi, the Talen Vision general manager said their desire was to spread the game hence the shift from Bulawayo to Filabusi. A move to Filabusi means that Talen Vision will be sharing the same venue as Zifa Central Region side, Filabusi United. In 2019, Talen Vision had Gifford High School as their home ground but played the bulk of their games at Luveve Stadium.

“The whole objective of taking the team from the Southern Region to Mat South is to spread the game in line with Zifa’s national vision. We negotiated with the Southern Region executive and they bought the idea so we will be playing all our home games in Filabusi at Mthwakazi Stadium. The ground has been inspected. We will be alternating with Filabusi United,’’ Mthunzi said.

He believes that taking the team to Filabusi will also benefit up and coming footballers in Insiza who will be accommodated in the Talen Vision Academy.

“Bringing the team to that part of the country will also help the rural disadvantaged children who will board the Talen Vision Academy train in order to advance their aspirations. They will have role models to look up to. We will use the Talen Vision to bring football development to that part of the country. We will also bring entertainment to the masses of Godlwayo to watch their team in Filabusi,’’ said Mthunzi.

Talen Vision are also looking to work with schools in Insiza to develop the game, with the girl child not left out as their assistant coach, Sithethelelwe Sibanda, who is also the Mighty Warriors mentor has been tasked with identifying talented female footballers from Insiza.

“We will also work with all the schools in Insiza to develop the game. We want to incorporate the girl child, we have identified a school that we will work with, they will work closely with our assistant coach, who is also the Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda in identifying and nurture the talent for the Mighty Warriors,’’ Mthunzi said.

Talen Vision, coached by Mkhuphali Masuku then finished as runners up to Bulawayo City in the race for the championship in 2019.

Now under Lizwe Sweswe, Talen Vision have gone for young talent but Mthunzi declared that they are in the league to compete and not just to make up the numbers.