First Mutual hosts virtual Pink Marathon

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ATHLETES are set to run for breast cancer in a virtual marathon hosted by First Mutual Health.

The third edition of the Pink Marathon will be a virtual affair and is scheduled for next weekend.

The race will be held under the hash tag, #IRanForCancerAwareness is aimed at raising funds for the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe.

According to First Mutual Health, the race will be run over two days, 24 and 25 October.

Runners can choose to take part in any of the three races on offer that is the 10km run, 21km half marathon or 42km Marathon

“First Mutual Health invites all Zimbabweans to participate in commemoration of breast cancer month (1st – 31st October 2020), all proceeds raised will be donated to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe.

“The race is being held under 1st Care, a FMH product that focuses on a proactive approach to improve the overall wellbeing and quality of life of members,” read a statement from the assurance company.

Athletes will pay a registration fee, through EcoCash, that is equivalent to US$1 and proceeds will be channeled to the Cancer Association.

According to the rules of the race, athletes will be required to share their completion time and upload an image of the running app completion stats and submit them using the Results Submission Page.

“Athletes can use any running app to track their race and have to share running records using the app. Upon completion one will earn a digital badge, a medal which is optional and there will be runner packs up for grabs,” read the statement.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked across the world every October, helps increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.

Race organisers have turned to virtual marathons as part of efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic.