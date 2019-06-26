First win for Junior Sables at Under-16 Coca-Cola Grant Khomo Week

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-17 fullback Simbarashe Kanyangarara gives a Border Country Districts player a hand off during their Under-16 Coca-Cola Grant Khomo Week in White River

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A day after their Under-14 counterparts recorded their first win at the Under-13 Coca-Cola Craven Week on Tuesday, it was the turn of the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-17 to secure their victory when they defeated Border Country Districts 10-0 at the Under-16 Coca-Cola Grant Khomo Week at Hoërskool Rob Ferreira High School in White River, South Africa on Wednesday.

The Marvin Chirume coached Junior Sables were beaten 24-17 by the Griquas in their opening match at the tournament on Monday and put up a much improved show in their second match with victory over Border CD.

Lock Tamuka Kambani and loose forward Richard Mapfumo scored the tries for the Junior Sables with the conversions unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, the Maxwell Madziva mentored Under-14s also defeated Border CD 29-5 to pick up their first win at the Under-13 Coca-Cola Craven Week.

Up next for the Under-14s is a clash with Namibia on Thursday with one more fixture still lined up on Friday for the Zimbabwean youngsters.

For the Under-17s, they face off against Namibia on Friday is what is their concluding encounter at the Under-16 Coca-Cola Grant Khomo Week.

Both tournaments are taking place at Hoërskool Rob Ferreira High School in White River in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province.

