Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE country has recorded five more Covid-19 related deaths and 111 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 36 432.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of Wednesday, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 622 while the national recovery rate stands at 93 percent.

“111 new cases (all local) and five deaths reported in the last 24-hours, seven day rolling average for new cases rises to 57 today (Wednesday) from 46. There has been an increase in cases over the last seven days with the highest peak of 111 cases reported today (Wednesday).

“161 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 93 percent and active cases go down to 893. As of June 9, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 39 432 confirmed cases, 36 917 recoveries and 1 622 deaths,” reads the statement.

The Ministry further reported that the vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 523 people having received their first dose on Wednesday bringing the cumulative number to 689 920 while 4 651 received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose to 394 063.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Midlands and Manicaland with two deaths per province.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of 40 new cases followed by Masvingo with 19 cases and Harare with 15 cases.

“As of June 8, 2021 at 3PM, there were 75 people who were hospitalised of which one was admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 47 had mild to moderate symptoms. 9 patients had severe symptoms while 8 were asymptomatic,” reads the update.