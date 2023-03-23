Flu knocks Kung Fu Panda out of Bosso match against Rhinos

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A flu bug has ruled out Highlanders Football Club’s new arrival Calvin “Kung Fu Panda” Chigonero from the squad that will face Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match set for the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The striker, who is on loan from first division side Talen Vision did not train with the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

Giving an update on his team’s preparations for the second match of the season, Highlanders’ assistant coach Antonio Torres added that winger Ray Lunga picked a knock at training.

“The doctors advised us that Panda Calvin (Chigonero) will not be travelling to Black Rhinos. Ray Lunga, is in doubt, he got a knock. We don’t know yet that Ray will travel with the team,” said Torres.

About Black Rhinos, who won their opening match 1-0 against Cranborne Bullets, Torres said: “We’ve got an idea how they play. We had a friend watching them. We know that they play well, they are a team that likes to play first and second balls. It’s going to be a difficult match but we’re going there for three points.”

Torres used the Thursday press conference to extend Bosso’s condolences to Black Rhinos whose new signing Marcus Mapanhure died last Friday at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare after succumbing to injuries sustained after he was hit by a car on his way to training. [email protected]