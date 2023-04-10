Focus on agric, innovation, church challenged

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has praised the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe for its heavy investment in the education sector, but called on its educational institutions to have a deliberate focus on teaching agriculture, science and innovation to complement the Government’s efforts of industrialising and modernising the country.

He was speaking during the Church’s Harare District Cluster Easter Celebrations at Jonasi Primary School in Seke on Saturday.

“I applaud the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe for the multi-disciplinary and sectoral projects being implemented across the country in the areas of health, education, humanitarian and social responsibility services, among others,” said the President.

“The good educational work being done by the church at various mission schools such as Sandringham, Waddilove, Pakame and Matthew Rusike College, among others, is applauded. These educational institutions, are contributing towards the realisation of the human resource development targets we set for ourselves in the National Development Strategy.

“I exhort the church to ensure that greater focus is given to the teaching of agriculture science, technology and innovation as well as information communication technology related subjects. This is how we will leapfrog the development, industrialisation and modernisation of our country.”

There are plans to build the Southern African Methodist University, which the President said must be accelerated.

Zimbabwe has embraced the Heritage-based Education 5.0 model, whose emphasis is not on teaching theory but practice, to ensure the rapid industrialisation and modernisation of the country.

Tertiary institutions, which were previously arenas of producing job-seeking graduates who knew everything contained in textbooks but had no practical experience,

have been directed by the Second Republic to ensure they lead in national industrialisation and innovation.

Almost all tertiary institutions have set up industrial hubs where they produce various tangible products such as juices and sanitisers while others into serious agriculture using cutting-edge technology.

President Mnangagwa urged the Methodist Church to ensure that its educational strategy aligns to the Education 5.0 introduced by the Government.

“This is designed to provide our young talented boys and girls with opportunities and space to express their creativeness and innovation capacities.

“The church is assured of my Government’s support towards the success of this initiative in the education sector, including the setting up of innovation hubs and industrial parks.

“Furthermore, it is pleasing to note that the church has a functional Clinic in Epworth. The partnership between the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Isdell-Flowers in the eradication of Malaria in Mudzi District is also applauded. These are important building blocks towards ensuring that our communities have access to quality health services and the realisation of Universal Health Coverage,” said the President.

He called upon professionals in the church to continue availing themselves to serve in the health and other sectors of the economy.

The church was also commended for its various ministries, particularly the Youth and Children Ministry, more so as the impact of globalisation and the breakdown of the traditional family unit are negatively impacting the youth and children.

President Mnangagwa urged families, the Church, schools, communities and other stakeholders to scale up psycho-social support as well as give attention to mental health issues affecting children and young people.

Equally, the church was implored to play its part towards the eradication of vices such as drugs and substance abuse, crime, bullying, as well as other anti-social behaviour.

“In this regard, I commend the youth who are heeding calls by my Government, parents and guardians to shun the use of drugs and harmful substances.

“Let us all continue on this path and nurture the right morals among our children. Going forward, I urge the youth to encourage each other towards entrepreneurship, the utility of hard honest work, production and productivity. Unodya cheziya. Husimbe hawubhadhare, Ubuvila abubhadali.

“Too much sleep and folding of the hands leads to poverty. Similarly, 2nd Thessalonians 3 verse 7 exhorts us to keep away from idleness, to work hard so that we are not a burden to anyone. Indeed, if a man will not work, he shall not eat. These are cardinal principles that must be inculcated among our young people and communities in general,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said it was encouraging that many young boys and girls are now productively involved in every sphere of the country’s economy, including in the culture, arts and creative industry.

To this end, he commended the Boys of Thunder from the Methodist Church, who are spreading the word of God to many communities through music.