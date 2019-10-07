Former Mashonaland Eagles player/coach named as new England cricket team coach

Chris Silverwood (left) with Elton Chigumbura at the launch of the Stanbic Bank Twenty20 in February 2010

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND have appointed Mashonaland Eagles player/coach Chris Silverwood as their new head coach to replace Australian Trevor Bayliss.

Silverwood, a former England fast bowler was with the Harare based franchise for the 2009/10 season. He made his Logan Cup debut for Eagles against Matabeleland Tuskers at Queens Sports Club in October 2009 in a match where he opened the bowling with former Zimbabwe international Douglas Hondo.

The England and Wales Cricket Board selection panel announced on Monday that the 44-year old Silverwood had been appointed as the new Three Lions coach.

Silverwood, a former England international himself, has worked as a bowling coach with the England men’s team throughout the last two seasons, including a home Test series victory against India in 2018 and the ultimate accolade of this summer’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup win.

Speaking about his appointment, Silverwood outlined his desire to build on the future for his country’s national cricket team.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed England head coach. I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena.”

Silverwood’s first series as head coach will be England’s tour of New Zealand beginning on 1 November in Christchurch.

