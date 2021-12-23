Former Sables player Dzinomurumbi dies

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe senior national rugby team player, Zvivanai Dzinomurumbi has died.

Dzinomurumbi, who had been unwell for some time is said to have succumbed to high blood pressure at a hospital in Masvingo today (Thursday).

Last year, the former Sables backline player was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the muscular organ to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure. This led to fundraising initiatives led by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union leadership of President Aaron Jani, his vice presidents Martin Shone and Losson Mtongwiza to try and come up with funds for Dzinomurumbi’s medication.

The now departed Dzinomurumbi is one of the first black players to don the green and white Sables jersey. Dzinomurumbi and other black players followed in the footsteps of the late Richard “The Black Diamond” Tsimba, the first black Zimbabwean to play for the Sables.

Even after his retirement from playing, Dzinomurumbi had been actively involved in giving back to the game that made him a household name by coaching Old Miltonians and Matabeleland senior men’s teams having also been a Sables assistant coach. @Mdawini_29