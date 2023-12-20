Gillian Nyathi hopes to take off next season

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC midfielder Gillian Nyathi has admitted that he has matured into the team and the league, as he promises to raise the gear next season.

The 22-year-old made his debut in a 1-1 draw against relegated Sheasham FC at Barbourfields Stadium with eight league matches remaining and has never looked back since then. He went on to feature in all the matches and apart from one in which he was injured.

His only goal for the team was a scorcher from range in a victory against Yadah at home. He believes next season is going to be a better one as he has matured.

“Playing for a big team like Highlanders, it is a must that whenever you get the opportunity, you utilise it. I knew that the chance to play came at a later stage of the season but I never complained because that is still a chance.

“The goal against Yadah made me realise that I can do more of that regularly whenever I get the chance, I just believe that I have matured and next year will be a better year for me,” said Nyathi.

Nyathi will also be hoping to impress his new coach Kelvin Kaindu once the pre-season commences next year.