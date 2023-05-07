Goals galore in Bulawayo Social Soccer League

Mandla Moyo, Sports Correpondent

The level of competition in the Bulawayo Social Soccer League (BSSL) has gone up to another level.

Last week, the highest-scoring match was between Zulu Chiefs who were up against Pirates, where a total of 10 goals were recorded.

The eventual winners Pirates claimed six of the goals. In another match, reigning Champions Man U played a 3-all draw against Old Timers, while Stars and 70 Combination played a nil-all draw.

It was a similar case in pool B where log leaders 94 Strivers threw away two points after playing a nil all-draw against Mabuthweni.

In pool C, Finance were embarrassed 3-1 by South Gunners.

Blessing Adolph Jonga, the fixtures Secretary, believes teams have found the right formula, hence the high number of goals in the league.

“Some teams have now found the right formula and it’s really entertaining to see high-scoring matches. It shows that the competition is now at a high level. We had Zulu Chiefs scoring four goals but still lost as Pirates scored six in return,” said Jonga.

Today’s fixtures: Kick off 11 AM, unless stated

Group A

Brotherhood vs Zulu Chiefs (Desert), Edgars vs Fireworks (Somhlolo), Patapata vs Fund’kulinda (Iminyela 2), Cowdray Masters vs Stars FC (T.M Cowdray Park), Magwegwe Bullets vs Creamtata (Magwegwe High), 70 Combination vs Glenkara (Mambo ), Man U vs Tigers (Emakhandeni), Makwee vs Vulavale (Mazayi), Mthala vs Iminyela Timers (Bango), FC Pirates vs Old Timers (Rugby Lobengula).

Group B

West Comm vs Khami (Induba Pry School), Congo Chiefs vs Delta (Inyathi Youth Centre), Pioneer vs Santos (Nkulumane pry School opposite Bango ground), Robert Sinyoka vs Happy Valley (Robert Sinyoka), Ndola vs Pelandaba Legends (Iminyela 1), Bombers vs 94 Strivers (Esporweni, Entumbane), Wembley vs Gwabalanda (Lobengula Secondary School), Mabuthweni vs Nketa (Insukamini Pry School), B.C.T vs Emganwini Legends Luveve (Opp Stadium), Hyde Park vs Osiphatheleni (Hyde Park Shops)

Group C

Nkulumane vs Emganwini Celtics (Phekiwe), Shwelele vs Mex (Inyathi Youth Centre, 1PM), Zobha vs New Jack City (Sizinda), Finance vs Skippers (T.M Cowdray Park, 1PM), Wolves vs Real Shwelele (Marisha), South Gunners vs CIWU Legends (Emarolini Pumula South ), 11 Stars vs Mayihlome (Rugby Lobengula, 1PM), Luveve vs Bangane, (Chigumira), Sekusile vs Matshobane (Nketa), Real Magwegwe vs Siyabangena (Magwegwe High, 1PM)